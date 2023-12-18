Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, a notorious figure known for his extensive criminal activities, has been hospitalized in Karachi, Pakistan.

Reports emerging on December 18, 2023, suggest that there are speculations of him being poisoned, although there is no official confirmation regarding the cause of his hospitalization.

The situation is shrouded in secrecy, with stringent security measures in place. Dawood Ibrahim is the sole occupant of the hospital floor where he is admitted, and access is heavily restricted, and limited to top hospital authorities and his immediate family members only.

Dawood Ibrahim, born on December 26, 1955, making him 67 years old at the time of his hospitalization, is the head of the infamous D-Company. His criminal syndicate is still active in India, particularly in Mumbai, where it is involved in various illegal activities such as drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and counterfeiting. The Global Terrorism Index (GTI) has highlighted D-Company's strong connections with global terrorist groups, including al-Qaida.



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Despite being wanted by the Indian government for his crimes, including the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, Dawood Ibrahim has been living in Pakistan, a fact that Islamabad has acknowledged after years of denial. His security in Karachi is reportedly managed by Pakistan's national intelligence agency, which provides him with their best commandos.

The heightened security and the mystery surrounding his current health condition have intensified public interest and speculation about the circumstances leading to his hospitalization. As the world watches closely, the true nature of his ailment remains a topic of intrigue and speculation.