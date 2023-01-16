Ganga Vilas Cruise gets stuck on the third day of its journey in Bihar's Chhapra due to 'shallow water'.

The flagship Ganga Vilas Cruise, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, got stuck on the third day of its 51-day journey in Bihar's Chhapra due to shallow water in the Ganga, officials said on Monday.

The cruise which was scheduled to dock at the shore for the tourists to visit Chirand, an archaeological site, got stuck because of water deficiency in the Ganges near the Doriganj area of the district.

Chirand Saran, situated 11 km southeast of Chhapra near Doriganj Bazar, is the most important archaeological site in the district.

Also Read: How much will it cost to travel from Varanasi to Dibrugarh on world's longest river cruise, all you need to know

However, owing to the shallow water at the shore, it was difficult to bring the cruise to the shore, officials said.

Upon receipt of the information, the SDRF team reached the spot to rescue the tourists through a small boat that they do not face difficulties in reaching Chirand Saran.

Meanwhile responding to the news of the mightly cruse getting stuck, IWAI Chairman Sanjay Bandopadhyaya said, "Ganga Villas Cruise reached Patna as per schedule. No truth in the news that the vessel is stuck."

Known as Ganga Vilas Cruise, this cruise will connect Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh to Dibrugarh in Assam, and travel through Kolkata and Dhaka. As per the latest development, the world's longest luxury river cruise is all set to start its journey on 13th January 2023, which will be a distance of around 3200 km.

Dibrugarh is set to be a part of the world's longest river voyage with the launch of 'Ganga Vilas', a luxury cruise vessel, on January 13, 2023. To be flagged off from Varanasi, the ship will cover a distance of 3,200 km to Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh.

Having 18 suites and associated facilities, it will reach Dibrugarh on 1st March 2023 covering the distance in 48 days, traversing through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh on the way.