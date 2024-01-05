The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday nominated Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi slated to be held on January 19.

Apart from Maliwal, the AAP has also re-nominated Sanjay Singh, currently in jail in connection with the alleged liquor scam, and ND Gupta to the Upper House of Parliament for a second term.

Maliwal's name came up during a meeting of the party's political affairs committee that was chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The committee met to finalise the AAP's nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi.

The DCW chief's career in activism began at a young age, and she has been an active advocate for women's rights and social issues. She has been associated with various campaigns and movements aimed at combating violence against women, advocating for stricter laws, and promoting gender equality.

In 2015, Maliwal was appointed as the DCW chairperson and spearheaded initiatives to address issues such as acid attacks, sexual harassment and women's safety in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar Gupta, a Rajya Sabha MP for the party, whose tenure will end this month, has expressed his intent to focus on the electoral politics in Haryana.

"Sushil Kumar Gupta has conveyed his aspiration to actively engage in the vibrant electoral landscape of Haryana, and we respect his decision to pursue this path," a senior AAP leader said.

Earlier, a Delhi court allowed Sanjay Singh to sign his Rajya Sabha re-nomination papers in jail. He is in jail since October 4 last year in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam.

Sanjay Singh's current Rajya Sabha term will end on January 27.

A plea was filed by Sanjay Singh seeking the court's permission to allow the AAP leader to sign the nomination form for Rajya Sabha and its supporting documents, and to submit these papers before the returning officer of the Upper House.