In an incident at an engineering college in Banka, Bihar, students have alleged that a dead snake was found in the food provided by the college canteen. At least 10-15 students were hospitalized after consuming the contaminated food, according to their claims.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when students began experiencing symptoms of nausea and vomiting shortly after eating their meals. Upon inspection, a small dead snake was discovered in the food served by a private mess. The affected students were promptly admitted to a nearby hospital and were discharged later after receiving medical attention.

Students had previously complained to the college management about the poor quality of food served at the canteen, but their concerns had not been addressed adequately.

Following the incident, Banka's District Magistrate Anshul Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) visited the college to investigate the matter. The Sub-Divisional Officer reported that a thorough investigation was conducted and a penalty was imposed on the mess owner responsible for the food.

To reassure the students, fresh food was prepared, and the college principal, along with the students, ate together to demonstrate the improved safety and quality of the food. This incident highlights serious lapses in food safety standards at the institution, prompting immediate administrative action to prevent such occurrences in the future.