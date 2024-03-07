The government on Thursday approved a hike in Dearness Allowance to government employees and Dearness Relief to pensioners by four per cent from January 1, 2024, announced Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Following the hike, dearness allowance and dearness relief will be over 50 per cent.



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The last increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief was made in October 2023 when the Union Cabinet had increased it by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent with effect from July 1, 2023.

The Union Cabinet has also approved a comprehensive national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of over Rs 10,000 crore, the minister said.