Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced significant reforms in India's criminal laws, prioritizing crimes against women and children. Under the new laws, gangrape will now result in a minimum of 20 years imprisonment or life imprisonment, while the rape of a minor will attract the death penalty.

In a comprehensive revision, an entire chapter dedicated to crimes against women and children has been added, featuring 35 sections and 13 provisions. Shah emphasized the urgency of these changes, stating, "We have aligned the priority of sections and chapters with the spirit of our Constitution. The first priority has been given to crimes against women and children, something that was long overdue."

One notable addition is the new provision defining sexual exploitation by concealing one's identity or making false promises. The law now ensures that victims' statements can be recorded in the safety of their homes, in the presence of female officers and their family members, aiming to reduce the trauma of reporting such crimes.

Additionally, the introduction of online FIR registration aims to provide a more accessible and less intimidating way for women to report crimes, potentially reducing the reluctance and embarrassment often associated with the process.