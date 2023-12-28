In a significant turn of events, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday that the death sentences of eight former Indian Navy officers in Qatar have been commuted to prison terms.

The MEA stated that it is awaiting the comprehensive verdict on the reduced sentences of the Navy veterans. The ministry assured continuous engagement with Qatari authorities on this matter.

The statement concerning the verdict in the Dahra Global case in Qatar acknowledged the reduction in sentences. The ministry is closely coordinating with the legal team and the family members of the convicts to discuss the subsequent steps.

The eight ex-Navy officers, identified as Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal, and Sailor Ragesh, were employed by Al Dahra, a Doha-based private defense services provider. They were detained in August 2022 under suspicion of espionage, with accusations that they were working as spies for Israel. The charges against them were not made public by either the Qatari authorities or the Indian government.

The initial death sentences were met with shock and concern from India, which described the ruling as "deeply shocking" and immediately sought to explore all legal options. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been actively involved in the case, providing legal and consular support, and coordinating with Qatari authorities.

The Indian government's appeal was accepted by the Qatari court, and the subsequent reduction of the sentences represents a significant diplomatic win for India. The detailed judgment on the reduced sentences is awaited, and the MEA has stated that it will continue to engage with Qatari authorities on the matter. Indian officials, including the ambassador to Qatar, were present at the Court of Appeal alongside family members of the convicted men.

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