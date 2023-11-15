A tragic incident occurred in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir where 36 people lost their lives when a passenger bus fell into a deep gorge at Assar on November 15.

The bodies have been recovered by the rescue team from the wreckage while the injured have been transported to the government hospitals in Kishtwar and Doda CMC.

The bus suffered severe damage due to the fall from a significant height, as per sources. The rescue operation involved Police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and locals. Some of the injured are expected to be airlifted to the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu.

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