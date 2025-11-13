Death toll in Red Fort blast rises to 13 after another injured succumbs at LNJP hospital

The death toll in the blast near the Red Fort on November 10, rose to 13 after another injured victim succumbed to his injuries at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, officials said on November .



The deceased has been identified as Bilal, according to the Delhi Police, who confirmed receiving information about his death early Thursday morning.

Officials stated that Bilal’s post-mortem would be conducted later in the day.

The powerful explosion, which occurred on Monday evening, had initially claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.



With Bilal’s death, the number of fatalities has now climbed to 13, while several victims remain under treatment at different hospitals across the city.



A powerful explosion occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, November 10 evening, triggering a massive fire that engulfed multiple vehicles, leaving eight dead and several injured.



According to officials from the Delhi Fire Department, a call regarding the blast was received following which seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.



The explosion reportedly originated from a parked car, which caught fire and soon spread to three to four other vehicles, causing extensive damage.



Authorities sounded a red alert across the national capital, intensifying security checks and surveillance around key installations and crowded public places.



The heightened alert came just a day after law enforcement agencies busted a major terror module and seized nearly 2,900 kg of bomb-making materials, raising concerns of possible coordinated threats.