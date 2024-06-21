The ongoing heatwave sweeping across large parts of India has claimed 143 lives and left 41,789 people suffering from suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 20 this year, according to sources from the Health Ministry on Friday, as reported by PTI.

The death toll, however, is likely to be higher as the data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is not fully updated, with several states yet to submit their figures. Additionally, many health facilities have not uploaded the latest data on heatwave casualties.

The heatwave has had a severe impact on the population, with high temperatures causing widespread health issues.

As the country grapples with the extreme weather, there is a growing concern about the actual extent of the impact.