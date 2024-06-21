Death toll rises to 143 in Delhi's heatwave, actual numbers could be higher
The recent heatwave sweeping across India has resulted in 143 deaths and has left 41,789 individuals suffering from suspected heatstroke. Health Ministry data suggests that the actual figures might be higher due to delays in reporting.
- Heatwave claims 143 lives in India
- 41,789 people affected by suspected heatstroke
- Data reporting delays may mean higher actual figures
The ongoing heatwave sweeping across large parts of India has claimed 143 lives and left 41,789 people suffering from suspected heatstroke between March 1 and June 20 this year, according to sources from the Health Ministry on Friday, as reported by PTI.
The death toll, however, is likely to be higher as the data compiled under the National Heat-Related Illness and Death Surveillance by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is not fully updated, with several states yet to submit their figures. Additionally, many health facilities have not uploaded the latest data on heatwave casualties.
The heatwave has had a severe impact on the population, with high temperatures causing widespread health issues.
As the country grapples with the extreme weather, there is a growing concern about the actual extent of the impact.
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