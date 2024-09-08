The death toll from the building collapse in Lucknow has increased to eight, with rescuers recovering three more bodies from the rubble early Sunday morning. The Harmilap Building, a warehouse used by a pharmaceutical business, collapsed around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the Transport Nagar area.

Among the deceased identified are Raj Kishore (27), Rudra Yadav (24), and Jagrup Singh (35). The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other emergency services are actively engaged in the ongoing rescue operation. Relief Commissioner G. S. Naveen confirmed the recovery of these additional bodies, while a senior district administration official stated that efforts are now focused on ensuring no one else is trapped beneath the debris.

The building, constructed about four years ago, housed a motor workshop and godowns on its various floors. At the time of the collapse, the structure was undergoing construction work. Many of the victims were working on the ground floor, which was reportedly crowded with workers. The injured have been rushed to several hospitals, including Lok Bandhu Hospital.

Eyewitness Akash Singh, who survived the incident, reported noticing a crack in a pillar of the building just before the collapse. “We had moved to the ground floor because of the rain and saw the crack. Moments later, the entire building fell on us,” he told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed district officials to expedite relief efforts and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured. “The chief minister has directed SDRF and NDRF teams to the site to facilitate the relief work and aid the injured,” stated the Chief Minister’s Office on X.

Defence Minister and Lok Sabha MP Rajnath Singh also expressed condolences, saying, “The news of the building collapse in Lucknow is deeply distressing. I have spoken with the District Magistrate and am assured that local authorities are actively managing the situation and assisting the victims.”