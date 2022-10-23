The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on October 23 stated that the deep depression that developed over the Bay of Bengal is expected to strengthen into cyclonic storm Sitrang today (October 23).

According to the IMD, the persistent depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal progressed north-westward and deepened into a deep depression.

“Depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 23rd October over the same region near latitude 15.4N and longitude 89.0E, about 580 km northwest of Port Blair, 700 km south of Sagar Island and 830 km south of Barisal (Bangladesh)”, said IMD.

The weather system is expected to travel north-westwards during the following 12 hours and build into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal, according to the Met department.

Following that, it is expected to re-curve and proceed north-northeastwards, crossing the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around early October 25.