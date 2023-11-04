Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal on November 4.

Taking to platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery".

Deeply saddened by loss of lives and damage due to the earthquake in Nepal. India stands in solidarity with the people of Nepal and is ready to extend all possible assistance. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and we wish the injured a quick recovery. @cmprachanda — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2023

Nepal was hit by powerful tremors of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale that led to the death of more than 128 people and over 100 injured. The death toll is feared to rise more as search operation continues amid the rubble.

The incident took place late night on November 3 with the tremors felt in Delhi NCR and Uttar Pradesh as well.

Also read : Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hits Nepal, 128 dead