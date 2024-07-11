Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on July 11 due to complaints of back pain, according to hospital officials.

AIIMS media cell in-charge Dr. Rima Dada confirmed that Singh, 73, was admitted early in the morning and is currently in the Old Private Ward. "He is stable and under observation," Dr. Dada said, adding that the Defence Minister is undergoing a series of tests to determine the cause and severity of his condition.

Further updates on his health will be provided as more information becomes available. Singh, a prominent figure in Indian politics, has held the position of Defence Minister since 2019 and has been a key member of the government, overseeing various critical initiatives related to national security and defence.