Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved a financial incentive for the Armed Forces personnel who bagged medals in respective categories in the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China in September-October 2023.

An amount of Rs 25 lakh rupees would be given to the Gold medal winners and Silver medal winners would get rupees 15 lakh. 10 lakh rupees would be awarded to the Bronze medal winners.



Addressing a felicitation ceremony of defence services sportspersons held earlier, Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of the players, including those who gave their best but could not win the medals. He reminded them of Flying Sikh Milkha Singh, who missed a medal in the 400-metre race in the 1960 Olympics in Rome by a whisker but became a guiding star of Indian athletics.

Singh exuded confidence that these medals and performances will inspire the country’s youth to come forward in the sports sector. He commended the Armed Forces personnel for always being among the medal winners at different Games.



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