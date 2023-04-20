Amidst the ongoing border dispute with China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 19 told senior army commanders to keep a close watch on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China as the situation along the India-China border continues to remain 'tense'.

Rajnath Singh was speaking at the army commanders' conference referring to the eastern Ladakh border standoff where he expressed confidence in the army for any emergency. Singh however said that the ongoing talks for a peaceful solution will continue and that retreat and de-escalation is the best way forward.

This statement by the Union Minister came at a time when the dispute between India and China in Ladakh has been continuing for more than three years. Disengagement has been done in four rounds. This includes Galvan Valley, Gogra (PP-17A), Pangong TSO and Hot Springs (PP-15).

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Army Commander's Conference that the government's approach is to provide the best weapons, equipment and clothes to the army. We have to be ready for every situation. He further said that the army has rapidly built infrastructure in eastern Ladakh to strengthen the watch on the border areas.

Singh said that cyber information, mass communication, trade and finance will be very important in future conflicts.

A total of 17 rounds of talks have been held between the Indian Army and the Chinese forces so far, but very less has been done regarding the Charding Nullah Junction (CNJ) located on the Depsang and Demchok sectors.

Also read : Be ruthless against drug traffickers: Amit Shah to anti-narcotics agencies