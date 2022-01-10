NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. The minister informed that he will remain under self-isolation.

Singh urged those who recently came in contact with him to get themselves tested for the contagious disease.

Informing about this, he tweeted, "I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested (sic).”

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 1,79,723 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to 7,23,619. The daily positivity rate stood at 13.29 per cent, while 146 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.