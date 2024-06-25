Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX), the premier initiative under the Ministry of Defence, has marked a significant milestone by signing its 350th contract with SpacePixxel Technologies Private Limited. The agreement, focused on the design and development of a miniaturized satellite, was formalized in New Delhi today. This satellite, capable of carrying electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture radar, and hyperspectral payloads up to 150 kilograms, represents a leap forward in space technology.

The contract was exchanged between Anurag Bajpai, Additional Secretary of Defence Production, and Awais Ahmed Nadeem Alduri, Founder and CEO of SpacePixxel Technologies. The signing ceremony was attended by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials from the Ministry of Defence.

In his address, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane praised the dedication of emerging defence innovators in advancing technology to safeguard the nation. He emphasized the critical role of combining indigenization with innovation, noting that domestic capabilities provide a foundation for experimentation and development. Aramane highlighted that innovation drives indigenization by creating new technologies and solutions that can be produced domestically.

This milestone contract will significantly advance innovation in space electronics, enabling the deployment of multiple miniaturized payloads that were traditionally hosted on larger satellites. The new modular small satellite design offers numerous benefits, including faster and more cost-effective deployment, ease of manufacturing, scalability, adaptability, and reduced environmental impact.