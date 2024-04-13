Delhi experienced a sudden weather change, leading to disruptions in flight operations with 17 flights being diverted due to adverse weather conditions.

The city faced a thunderstorm that affected several parts of Delhi-NCR, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely.

As the thunderstorm hit, flight operations at Delhi's airport were impacted, resulting in the diversion of 17 flights to alternate airports.

The weather conditions are being closely monitored, and updates on the situation are expected as the weather pattern evolves.