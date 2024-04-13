Delhi: 17 flights diverted due to sudden bad weather
An unexpected weather shift in Delhi has caused interruptions in flight operations, with 17 flights being diverted due to unfavourable conditions. A thunderstorm has struck several regions of Delhi-NCR, leading to close monitoring of the situation by officials.
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Story highlights
- Abrupt weather shift in Delhi causes flight disruptions
- Thunderstorm hits several regions of Delhi-NCR
- 17 flights diverted due to unfavourable weather conditions
Delhi experienced a sudden weather change, leading to disruptions in flight operations with 17 flights being diverted due to adverse weather conditions.
The city faced a thunderstorm that affected several parts of Delhi-NCR, prompting authorities to monitor the situation closely.
As the thunderstorm hit, flight operations at Delhi's airport were impacted, resulting in the diversion of 17 flights to alternate airports.
The weather conditions are being closely monitored, and updates on the situation are expected as the weather pattern evolves.
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