At least two hospitals in Delhi faced a security scare on Sunday after receiving bomb threats via email. The Delhi fire department confirmed that they had received complaints from two hospitals located in Burari and Mangolpuri regarding the alarming threats.

According to officials from the department, calls reporting the bomb threats came in from Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, both situated in Delhi.

Authorities have launched an immediate investigation into the matter, with the aim of verifying the credibility of the threats and ensuring the safety and security of the hospitals and their staff.

Details regarding the nature of the threats, as well as any potential motives behind them, are currently under scrutiny. Further updates on the situation are awaited as the investigation progresses.