20 hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, and the Northern Railways' CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through email. This incident comes just 11 days after a similar wave of threats targeted over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR, creating widespread panic.

Officials reported that while the previous threats to schools originated from a Russia-based mailing service, the recent threats to hospitals and other installations were traced back to a Europe-based mailing service company named 'beeble.com'.

A police officer revealed that the threatening email was initially sent to one hospital but was copied to multiple others, amplifying the sense of alarm among healthcare facilities. The sender's ID was identified as "courtgroup03@beeble.com," prompting cyber officials to investigate and track the IP address associated with the email.

The gravity of the situation was underscored last night when two hospitals in Delhi, located in Burari and Mangolpuri, respectively, reported receiving bomb threats via email. The Delhi fire department confirmed these reports, stating that both Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri received alarming threats, adding to the growing list of targeted institutions.

With the number of affected hospitals now reaching 20, authorities are intensifying their efforts to ensure the safety and security of these vital facilities. The Delhi Police, cybercrime units, and relevant agencies are actively investigating the threats, deploying stringent measures to identify and apprehend those responsible for these malicious acts.

The incidents have prompted heightened vigilance and security protocols across Delhi.