In a shocking incident a 22-year-old woman was stabbed repeatedly by a 38-year-old man identified as Aman in full public view in Northwest Delhi's Hudson Lane on Friday afternoon. The victim, identified as Sana, and the accused were reported to be strangers according to the police.

The Delhi Police swiftly arrested Aman following the altercation, which occurred around 2 pm while Sana was on her way to a library to prepare for government entrance exams. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Jitendra Meena confirmed the details of the incident, stating that the woman had engaged in an argument with Aman, triggering a violent response from him.

According to an officer Aman retrieved a vegetable knife from nearby and proceeded to stab Sana multiple times in the abdomen. Fortunately, the woman sustained only minor injuries and is reported to be out of danger.

A video capturing the horrifying incident circulated online depicting Aman assaulting the woman despite the intervention attempts of a few passersby.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation with authorities working to uncover the circumstances that led to the altercation between the victim and the accused. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of public safety and the need for vigilance in crowded areas.