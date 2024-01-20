AIIMS Delhi has announced that it will observe a half day on January 22 and the hospital will be closed till 2:30 pm to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. A statement issued by the hospital's Administrative Officer said all critical services will remain functional.

An official told ANI news agency that all appointments are being rescheduled and if any patients arrive, the hospital will try to accommodate them. Evening OPDs will be functioning, added the official.

This comes after the central government announced a half day for all central government offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India on January 22.

In line with the Centre's order, the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Connaught Place, Delhi also announced that its OPD and all administrative departments will remain closed for routine work till 2:30 pm on January 22.

Emergency services will continue as usual and the registration counter for the OPD will open at 1:30 pm, said the hospital's director in a statement.

Lady Hardinge Hospital in Connaught Place and Safdarjung Hospital will also remain closed for half the day on January 22.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena gave his approval for all government offices, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards in the national capital to have a half day on the day of Ram Mandir's opening.

