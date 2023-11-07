The overall air quality in Delhi showed a marginal improvement, moving to the 'very poor' category on Tuesday. The city's overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 396 at 7am, according to the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

However, the AQI was recorded in the 'severe' category at several air monitoring stations in the city.

The real-time monitoring station at Anand Vihar recorded a 'severe' AQI at 438, while Okhla Phase 2 (422), Rohini (444), Punjabi Bagh (437), New Moti Bagh (410) among others.

A layer of thick haze continued to engulf Delhi on Tuesday.

Yesterday, the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 437, in the 'severe' category.

According to the AQI scale, the air quality checks between 0 and 50 are considered "good", 51 and 100 are "satisfactory", 101 and 200 are "moderate", 201 and 300 are "poor", 301 and 400 are "very poor", and 401 and 450 are "severe" and "severe" when AQI exceeds 450.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday chaired a high-level meeting over the pollution crisis in the city. The meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai and senior officials from concerned departments.

The odd-even car rationing scheme will be implemented in Delhi from November 13 to November 20 in view of the worsening air quality. Primary schools in Delhi will remain shut till November 10. For students in grades 6-12, schools have been granted the option of shifting their classes online.

With GRAP IV restrictions imposed in Delhi-NCR, the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items into the capital from Noida is banned and curbs have been placed on plying of BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) vehicles in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Delhi is likely to witness mainly clear sky, smoke till tomorrow, with a partly cloudy sky and possibility of light drizzle on November 9, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi.