The overall air quality in Delhi on Saturday showed a marginal improvement, although it remained in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Saturday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 279, falling within the 'poor' category, following overnight rainfall the previous day.

In Anand Vihar, one of the national capital's pollution hotspots, the AQI was recorded at 282, while it was 220 at RK Puram. Punjabi Bagh registered an AQI of 236, and in ITO, it was at 263 on Saturday morning.

The city's AQI was at 437 on Thursday and 426 on Wednesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. Anything above 500 is considered to in 'severe plus.' category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi is unlikely to experience any rain today. The sky will remain partly cloudy with shallow fog in the morning, the Met department said.

The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 14 degrees Celsius while the maximum is predicted to reach 27 degrees today.