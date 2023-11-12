The air quality in Delhi on the morning of Diwali saw a marginal dip and remained in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 266 in Anand Vihar, at 241 in RK Puram, at 233 in Punjabi Bagh and at 227 in ITO this morning.

Besides, there is no rain on cards in Delhi on Sunday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to stay at 14 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Saturday, the the overall AQI stood at 220 in the national capital. The development came a day after rains brought some respite from smog and air pollution on Friday.

The pollution levels had gone down significantly on Saturday evening, but were elevated by night again. The AQI in Jahangirpuri stood at 251 at night.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

Meanwhile, the people in Delhi have been advised to avoid places with high air pollution like slow and heavy traffic roads, areas near polluting industries, construction or demolition sites, and other such places.

On Saturday, the Delhi health department also advised people to avoid outdoor walks, burning of firecrackers and exposure to air pollution.

With the improvement in air quality on Friday, the Delhi government was prompted to postpone the implementation of the odd-even scheme for plying vehicles on roads.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicular emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers and other local pollution sources, contribute to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winter.