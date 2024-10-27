Delhi's air quality plunged further on Sunday, October 27, hitting an AQI of 352, classified as "very poor," as reported by SAFAR. This marked a sharp rise from Saturday’s AQI of 255. In Anand Vihar, air quality reached a critical level of 405, categorised as "severe," while areas like Akshardham and IGI Airport recorded AQIs of 261 and 324, respectively. Residents reported feeling suffocated as thick smog settled across parts of the city.

Locals voiced frustrations over the health impacts. One cyclist noted that even daily precautions, like wearing a mask, were ineffective against the heavy pollution. He urged for more impactful government measures, saying, current steps like construction halts and odd-even rules aren't enough. "We need efforts that actually encourage public transport and carpooling."

In response to rising pollution, the Delhi government has extended its ban on firecrackers until January 1. Meanwhile, political tensions around pollution management intensified. BJP leader Shazia Ilmi criticised the Delhi administration, referencing toxic foam in the Yamuna River and the recent hospitalisation of BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva after a dip in the river.

Ilmi questioned the effectiveness of allocated funds, noting, the public cannot breathe, and toxic foam floats on the Yamuna.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai responded by accusing the BJP of contributing to the pollution and lacking cooperation in pollution control efforts. With the festival season underway, Delhi residents continue to face rising health risks as pollution levels persist.