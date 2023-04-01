The authorities at Delhi airport declared a full emergency on April 1 afternoon after a bird hit a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft soon after the take-off.

As per reports, the authorities decided to take the step so that the aircraft could land at the Delhi airport and a thorough check can be conducted before the clearance.

Though bird-hit incidents are not uncommon, but they can be dangerous and pose major technical challenges.

Earlier in February this year, an IndiGo flight from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after it suffered a bird strike during take-off.

However, the aircraft landed safely at Ahmedabad and the passengers were safe.

On March 13, an IndiGo flight headed for Doha made an emergency landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan following the death of a man.

The man died in the middle of the flight, forcing the IndiGo pilot to land the plane at Karachi Airport.

As per the flight tracking website FlightAware, IndiGo flight 6E 1736 was supposed to land at the Hamad International Airport in Doha at 11.43 p.m. on March 12, 2023, after departing from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi at 22.05 p.m.

However, due to a medical emergency, the flight's pilot asked the Air Traffic Controller at Karachi International Airport for permission to make an emergency landing.

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