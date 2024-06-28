The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has initiated an investigation into the roof collapse incident at Terminal 1, which resulted in the tragic death of one person and injuries to eight others. The incident occurred early this morning amidst heavy rains and strong winds that lashed the national capital.

According to a statement by a DIAL spokesperson, the collapse of the canopy at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 occurred around 5 am. Initial assessments suggest that the prolonged heavy rainfall over the past hours may have been a significant factor contributing to the collapse. The Indian Meteorological Department reported a record 228.1mm of rainfall in Delhi's Safdarjung area, marking the highest June rainfall since 1936, compared to an average of 75.2 mm over the last three decades.

Emergency response teams, including firefighting and medical personnel, swiftly launched rescue operations. All passengers and individuals present in Terminal 1 were safely evacuated. The spokesperson confirmed that four vehicles were damaged during the incident, and the injured received immediate medical attention at the Medanta Centre at Delhi Airport. Subsequently, they were transferred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.