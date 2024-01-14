Due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital, seven flights were redirected from Delhi to Jaipur and one to Mumbai between 4.30 am to 7.30 am today, according to reports on January 14.

Sources stated that six flights were rerouted to Jaipur and one to Mumbai between 4.30 am and 7.30 am. Dense fog enveloped Delhi and other regions of North India on Sunday, resulting in zero visibility in several areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution while driving.

The Palam Observatory, situated near the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, reported intense fog with visibility dropping to zero metres by 5 am.