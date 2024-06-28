At least six people were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain this morning.

All departures from Terminal 1 were temporarily suspended, and check-in counters were closed as a "safety measure", a spokesperson for the Delhi airport said.

Many vehicles, including cabs, were damaged in the incident that was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) around 5.30 am, officials said.

DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) spokesperson says, "Due to heavy rain since early this morning, a portion of the canopy at the old Departure forecourt of Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 collapsed around 5 am. There are injuries reported, and emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected. As a result of this incident, all departures from Terminal 1 are temporarily suspended, and check-in counters are closed as a safety measure. We sincerely regret this disruption and apologize for any inconvenience caused."

This is a developing story.