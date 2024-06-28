One person died and five were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain early Friday, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said.

They said a search operation was conducted to make sure no one was trapped in the damaged vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said traffic going to T-1 departure of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport has been diverted at CISF check post, towards T-1 arrival.

Three fire tenders responded promptly to the site after DFS received a distress call around 5:30 am. The collapse included support beams, which damaged several cars in the pick-up and drop area of the terminal.

The injured were transported to Medanta Hospital near the airport, where one succumbed during treatment. One individual was rescued from a vehicle on which an iron beam had fallen.



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