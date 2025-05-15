The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday officially terminated its contractual relationship with Turkish firm Çelebi for ground handling and cargo services at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), citing national security concerns.

The move came in response to an order from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which revoked the security clearance of Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd with immediate effect. In its directive, BCAS stated, "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security."

Çelebi, through its subsidiaries Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Çelebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, was responsible for managing ground handling and cargo operations at IGIA. The action marks a significant shift in airport operations amid heightened geopolitical sensitivities.

Over recent days, public sentiment in India has grown increasingly hostile toward Turkish goods and tourism due to Ankara’s perceived alignment with Islamabad during escalating Indo-Pak tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s counter-terrorist Operation Sindoor targeting infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Reports also suggest that Turkish drones were utilized by Pakistan during the conflict.

To ensure seamless operations at IGIA, DIAL stated that it is working in close coordination with existing ground handling service providers, including AISATS and Bird Group. For cargo services, DIAL is in the process of onboarding one of the pre-approved handlers to maintain continuity.

“DIAL is working closely with existing service providers to ensure uninterrupted operations while safeguarding employee welfare,” the airport operator said in a statement.

DIAL has also assured that all employees currently employed under the Çelebi entities will be transitioned to new employers without disruption.