The first session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on Monday, February 24 with BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely taking charge as the Protem Speaker at Raj Niwas. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena administered the oath to Lovely, officially marking the beginning of the session. The election for the Speaker is scheduled for 2 PM later in the day.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was also sworn in as a Member of the Legislative Assembly during the proceedings. Ahead of the session, Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma reaffirmed the government's commitment to delivering on its election promises, emphasizing efforts to meet public expectations.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra highlighted the significance of the occasion, stating that the new administration would focus on the welfare of Delhi’s residents. Meanwhile, a large number of supporters gathered outside CM Rekha Gupta’s residence on Monday morning to congratulate her.

According to the Delhi Assembly bulletin, LG VK Saxena is scheduled to address the Assembly on February 25, following which the pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be presented. The discussion on the motion of thanks for the LG's address will commence at 11 AM on February 26, after which the Deputy Speaker election will take place.

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