Delhi blast: Death toll rises to 10, several injured; PM Modi speaks to Amit Shah

The death toll in the Delhi car explosion near the iconic Red Fort has climbed to ten, while several others have sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals across the city, officials confirmed.

According to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, the explosion occurred around 6:52 p.m. when a slow-moving Eco van halted at a red light near the Red Fort in the Chandni Chowk area. Moments later, the vehicle exploded with massive force, setting nearby vehicles ablaze and causing widespread panic in the densely populated area.

The intensity of the blast was such that five to six vehicles were destroyed, streetlights were shattered, and debris was flung across a radius of nearly 150 meters. Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud bang followed by thick smoke engulfing the area.

In the aftermath, teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) reached the site and cordoned off the area for forensic examination. The Delhi Police Crime Branch, along with multiple central and state agencies, is conducting a joint investigation to ascertain the cause and possible motive behind the explosion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation, according to government sources. The Prime Minister has spoken with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking updates on the investigation and urging swift action to ensure the safety and security of the national capital.

Meanwhile, police have appealed to citizens to stay calm and avoid spreading rumours as forensic and security experts continue to examine the blast site. Hospitals across Delhi have been placed on alert to handle any further emergencies.