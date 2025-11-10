Delhi blast: NIA and NSG teams rushed to site, Amit Shah speaks to top cop

A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on November 10 evening left eight people dead and several others injured, sending shockwaves through the capital and prompting a nationwide security alert.

According to officials, 15 individuals were brought to Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where eight were declared dead on arrival. Three victims remain in critical condition, while one is reported to be stable, confirmed the hospital’s Medical Superintendent.

The blast, which occurred in a car parked near the historic Red Fort, caused extensive damage to nearby vehicles and shops. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos as emergency teams rushed to evacuate the injured and secure the area.

Sources said that specialized teams from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) have been deployed to the site to conduct forensic analysis and ascertain the nature and motive of the explosion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to the top Delhi police official with regards to the explosion.

The incident came on the same day authorities in Haryana’s Faridabad recovered nearly 2,900 kilograms of explosives, reportedly part of a larger conspiracy to target the national capital. Investigators are now probing possible links between the Faridabad seizure and the Red Fort explosion.

Reacting to the tragic incident, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the blast “deeply worrying,” urging citizens to remain calm and united. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sisodia said, “I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and for the safety of all citizens of Delhi and the country. In times like these, peace and restraint are our greatest strength.”

In response to the blast, Mumbai Police have declared a high alert, instructing all police stations to increase vigilance, conduct nakabandi operations, random frisking of suspicious persons, and enhance patrolling in sensitive zones. Intelligence units have also been activated to strengthen ground surveillance across major cities.