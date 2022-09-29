How patient can you be to grab your dream job? Well, Delhi boy Vatsal Nahata’s two months of gruelling 600 emails and 80 cold calls to multiple MNCs has padi him the price his hard work. Hard work never goes in vain, and this was proved right by this Ivy League graduate, whose entire journey to achieve his dream job, is now an inspiration to many, not to forget his tremendous patience throughout the journey.

More than 15,000 people have liked Nahata’s story and with nearly 100 people sharing the post that was shared on LinkedIn by this Delhi boy himself.

Tracing his journey during the COVID-19 in 2020, Nahata writes in length about his graduation days and how after finishing his graduation at the prestigious university, the circle of numerous calls and emails began.

He was prepared for the worst, yet didn’t lose hope as he continued in his post as it was also the time when many companies were firing employees.

"I did not have a job at hand and I was going to graduate in 2 months. And I was a student at "Yale". I thought to myself: what was the point of coming to Yale when I can't even secure a job here. It became harder to sound strong to my parents when they called and asked me how I was doing," said Nahata.

"But I was determined that returning to India was not an option, and that my first paycheck would only be in Dollars. I went all out on networking, and took the risk of completely avoiding job application forms or job portals," he added.

Well it was just the beginning for Nahata as in the next two months that followed, saw him sending over 1,500 connection requests, writing 600 cold-emails, 80 odd cold-calls and facing a huge rejections during the period.

But did Nahata break down? No! As the Delhi boy continues, ‘The Gentle Hum of Anxiety’ from the 2010 film ‘The Social Network’ became his most-played song on YouTube.

At a time when many were losing jobs, business going haywire, Nahata continued to persevere through the rough patch of his life.

“Ultimately, I had knocked on so many doors that my strategy paid off! I ended up with 4 job offers by the first week of May and chose the World Bank. They were willing to sponsor my Visa after my OPT and my manager offered me co-authorship on a Machine Learning paper with the World Bank's current Director of Research (something unheard of for a 23 year old)," said Nahata.

Sharing his experiences Nahata adds that this phase taught him two valuable things, The power of networking that became his second nature, “confidence that I could survive in any situation, and realization that an Ivy League degree could only take him so far.”

Nahata shared his journey to encourage people never to give up and continue to persevere as ones who work hard, will surely achieve his dreams one day.