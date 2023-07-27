The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi as moderate rain is expected to continue for the next few days. On July 26, parts of the capital witnessed moderate to heavy rain, resulting in waterlogging and traffic disruptions. The Met department predicts intermittent showers over the next five to six days, although the intensity is likely to gradually decrease.

The recent rainfall has brought relief from the scorching heat, with temperatures dropping to 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal average. The maximum temperature settled at 31.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees below the average, providing some respite to city residents who had been enduring above-normal temperatures of around 38 degrees Celsius for the last few days, coupled with high humidity.

Delhi has experienced above-normal rainfall over the past four months. March saw 53.2 mm of rainfall, which is significantly higher than the normal average of 17.4 mm. April and May recorded 20.1 mm and 111 mm of rainfall, respectively, surpassing their respective average values of 16.3 mm and 30.7 mm. In June, the city received 101.7 mm of rainfall, well above the average of 74.1 mm. July witnessed a record-breaking rainfall of 153 mm on July 8 and July 9, caused by a combination of a western disturbance, monsoonal winds, and cyclonic circulation over northwest India. Subsequently, the city experienced an additional 107 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

The relentless downpour has also led to the Yamuna river crossing the danger mark of 205.33 meters. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) was recorded at 205.5 meters at 8 pm, according to the Central Water Commission (CWC). The flow rate at the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar oscillated between 30,000 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs on July 26.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 37.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am, while other weather stations reported varying amounts of precipitation: Lodhi Road - 35.1 mm, Ayanagar - 26 mm, Mungeshpur - 53.5 mm, and Mayur Vihar - 110.5 mm.

The rising water levels have caused significant damage, with the Yamuna breaching embankments and impacting the city more profoundly than it has in over four decades. On July 13, the river surpassed its previous record of 207.49 meters set in September 1978 when it reached a level of 208.66 meters. The ensuing floods have resulted in more than 27,000 people being evacuated from their homes, with losses in terms of property, businesses, and earnings running into crores of rupees.