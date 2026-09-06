Delhi building collapse: 5 dead, 3 undergoing treatment at AIIMS

Five people were killed and five others injured after a building collapsed at Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi, according to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The JPN Apex Trauma Centre at AIIMS received 10 patients following the incident, the hospital said in a statement issued on Sunday, September 6.

Of the 10 patients brought to the trauma centre, four were declared brought dead, while another patient who was in critical condition later succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll among those brought to AIIMS to five.

Three patients have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment, while one patient underwent limb surgery, AIIMS said.

Another patient, who sustained minor injuries, was discharged after being kept under observation.

The incident occurred at Satya Niketan in southwest Delhi, with rescue and relief operations underway following the building collapse.