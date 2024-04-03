Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health has become a focal point of concern as he remains in judicial custody, losing 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21, according to sources within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Despite these assertions, authorities at Tihar jail have countered, asserting his stable condition, as jail doctors have not raised any alarms regarding his health.

Mr. Kejriwal, detained in connection to a money laundering case linked to Delhi's now-revoked judicial custody, finds himself confined within the confines of Tihar jail, following a court's decision to extend his judicial custody until April 15.

Housed within a 14X8 feet cell in jail number 2 of Tihar, the Chief Minister, grappling with diabetes, reportedly witnessed fluctuations in his blood sugar levels, which at one point, dropped below 50, according to reports. Jail authorities have intervened, providing necessary medications and even a sugar sensor for constant monitoring. Additionally, measures such as serving home-cooked meals for lunch and dinner have been implemented to ensure his well-being. Furthermore, a quick response team has been stationed near his cell for any potential emergencies.

Despite his confinement, Mr. Kejriwal managed to communicate with his wife, Sunita, through video conference, and held an in-person meeting with his lawyer.

The Enforcement Directorate's apprehensions regarding potential hindrances to their ongoing investigation led to the Delhi Chief Minister's remand in judicial custody. The central agency has voiced concerns over Mr. Kejriwal's alleged lack of cooperation in the probe.

Today marks a crucial juncture as the Delhi Chief Minister's petition for interim relief is scheduled for hearing. Amidst mounting legal battles, the state of Mr. Kejriwal's health remains a subject of close scrutiny as his judicial custody continues.