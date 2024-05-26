Delhi Police on Sunday arrested Dr. Naveen Khichi, owner of the New Born Baby Care Hospital, and Dr. Akash, 25, a doctor in charge during the incident, following a devastating fire that claimed the lives of seven newborns.

The blaze erupted late Saturday night at the hospital located in East Delhi's Vivek Vihar. Twelve newborns were rescued, but tragically, seven succumbed to their injuries. The remaining five infants are receiving treatment at another facility.

Dr. Khichi and Dr. Akash were apprehended on charges including Section 308 (culpable homicide) and Section 304 (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The fire, which began around 11.30 pm, also spread to two adjacent buildings, though no casualties were reported from these structures.

The Prime Minister's Office has announced compensation of Rs two lakh for the families of each of the seven victims and Rs 50,000 for the kin of the injured babies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sorrow on Twitter, calling the incident "heart-rending" and extended his prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the fire as "heartbreaking" and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted to hold those responsible accountable.