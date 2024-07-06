Delhiites woke up to cloudy skies o July 6, greeted by a minimum temperature of 27.1 degrees Celsius, which is 0.8 notches below the season's average, as reported by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department has forecasted generally cloudy skies throughout the day, with the likelihood of light rain showers. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

Humidity levels were recorded at 86 percent at 8:30 am, according to the IMD.

In terms of air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for the national capital was measured at 64 at 9 am, categorizing it under the 'satisfactory' range, as per the Central Pollution Control Board's readings. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', while an AQI of 51 to 100 falls under the 'satisfactory' category.