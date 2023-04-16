Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office for questioning in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case amid heightened security.

The AAP leader before heading to the CBI headquarters addressed his party supporters and media persons outside his residence and stated that he will “co-operate and answer truthfully”.

Additionally, he lashed out at the BJP, declaring, "Tum hum bharatwasiyon ko jitna marzi pareshan karlo, Bharat rukne wala nahi hai tumhare in geedad bhagdiyon se, ab nahi rukne wale" (“You can bully us Indians as much as you want, but now, we will not be held back by your empty threats). Meanwhile, Kejriwal had expressed suspicions regarding the saffron party in an online video message, stating that "possibly the party has ordered CBI to arrest me."

Answering the request on Saturday, Kejriwal said that he will go to the CBI as coordinated yet guaranteed that there is a continuous witch chase against the Aam Aadmi Party and blamed Top state leader Narendra Modi for being "saturated with debasement from head to toe." In the mean time, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj, tending to the circumstance in the public capital as 'extraordinary', called a one-day special meeting of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday.

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