The Supreme Court has granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

He was arrested in connection with a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) related to the alleged excise policy scam.

The Supreme Court stated that prolonged incarceration amounts to an unjust deprivation of liberty. The court's decision comes as a relief to Kejriwal, who had been in custody for an extended period.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Kejriwal on a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties.

The top court directed Kejriwal not to make any public comment on the merits of the case.