A Delhi court has granted bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to a now-defunct excise policy. Special Judge Niyay Bindu announced the decision, setting the bail amount at Rs 1 lakh.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is handling the case, had requested a 48-hour window to accept the bail bonds in order to potentially challenge the decision in a higher court. However, Special Judge Bindu clarified that there was no stay on the bail order.

"The accused is admitted to bail in the sum of ₹1 lakh," stated Special Judge Bindu during the proceedings. The court further directed that Arvind Kejriwal's counsel can apply for the bail bond tomorrow before the concerned judge.

The decision comes after a period of intense legal proceedings, with the judge having reserved the order earlier today after two days of hearings. The ED had sought to establish a connection between Arvind Kejriwal and alleged proceeds of crime alongside co-accused individuals. In response, the defense vehemently argued that the prosecution lacked substantial evidence against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader.

Arvind Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 had sparked significant political and legal debates, occurring less than three weeks before the parliamentary elections. The Supreme Court subsequently granted him interim bail until June 1, allowing him to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.