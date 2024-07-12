The Supreme Court granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, on July 12. The court said that the AAP leader "suffered incarceration of 90 days".

Even though Kejriwal has been granted bail, he will remain in Tihar Jail as the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) has also arrested him in connection with the corruption case related to the alleged scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta referred Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to a larger bench, as per media reports.

Pronouncing the verdict, the Supreme Court said that mere interrogation does not allow arrest.

Justice Khanna said, "Given that the right to life is concerned and since the matter is referred to a larger bench, we direct Arvind Kejriwal to be released on interim bail."

However, the bench clarified that the question of interim bail could be modified by the larger bench.

Furthermore, the court added, "Arvind Kejriwal has suffered incarceration for more than 90 days. He is an elected leader, and it is up to him whether he wants to continue in the role or not."