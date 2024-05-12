In a bold move aimed at bolstering national security and territorial integrity, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a visionary plan as part of his "Kejriwal ki Guarantee" campaign, promising full autonomy to the Indian Army to reclaim disputed land from China.

Addressing a gathering of supporters and media personnel, Kejriwal underscored the critical need for a robust defense strategy to safeguard India's sovereignty. "We will grant full autonomy to the army to reclaim land from China," he declared, emphasizing the urgency of the matter. Kejriwal asserted that diplomatic efforts would also be pursued to address territorial disputes and uphold national interests.

The announcement comes amidst escalating tensions along the India-China border, particularly in the Ladakh region, where the two nuclear-armed neighbors have been engaged in a prolonged standoff. Kejriwal's pledge to empower the armed forces with autonomy reflects a proactive stance to assert India's territorial claims and counter any external threats.

Critics have raised questions about the feasibility and implications of such a move, citing the complex geopolitical dynamics and the potential for escalation. However, Kejriwal remained resolute in his commitment to bolster national security and protect India's territorial integrity.

The promise to grant autonomy to the army is part of a comprehensive agenda outlined by Kejriwal, encompassing ten key guarantees aimed at transforming India into a powerful and prosperous nation. These guarantees, he asserted, are essential for ushering in a new era of progress and development.

As the Lok Sabha elections draw near, Kejriwal's ambitious vision for the country is poised to resonate with voters across the political spectrum. With national security emerging as a pivotal issue, his emphasis on empowering the armed forces to reclaim disputed territory from China is likely to garner significant attention and support.

The announcement has sparked discussions among political analysts and observers, with many lauding Kejriwal's proactive approach to address security challenges. However, the efficacy of such a policy initiative will depend on its implementation and the broader geopolitical landscape.

As India navigates complex regional dynamics and global power shifts, Kejriwal's promise to grant autonomy to the army signals a determined effort to safeguard the nation's interests and assert its rightful place on the world stage.