A significant development in the ongoing case involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as the Delhi Court today remanded Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the Delhi Liquor policy scam case.

Earlier today, the enforcement directorate sought judicial custody for him.

Recent discussions in a high-level meeting at Tihar Jail, held 2 days ago, shed light on the preparations needed should Kejriwal be remanded to judicial custody. Another meeting is scheduled today to finalize arrangements, including security measures, for accommodating high-security and high-profile prisoners, as well as determining jail numbers and logistical details.

This is a developing story. More updates are awaited.