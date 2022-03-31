Delhi CM Arivnd Kejriwal, spoke up for the first time on Friday after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party alleged threat to his life and claimed that his home had been attacked by BJP-backed protesters amid demonstrations over the film “The Kashmir Files.” He stated that, “If the world’s largest and ruling party does such ‘goondagardi’ in Delhi, then what message will it send to the youth of the country? The country can’t progress like this,”.

He further added, “Arvind Kejriwal is not important but the nation is. I can lay down my life for the country,”

On Wednesday, AAP tweeted about an alleged attack on Kejriwal’s house, claiming “BJP goons had broken CCTV cameras and security barriers in the presence of Delhi police.”

The party on its twitter handle had later released a 35-second clip, calling it the “raw CCTV footage.” The video shows a group of about two dozen protesters approaching the gates and breaking down a security barrier in the process.

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