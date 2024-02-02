Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has decided to skip the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons for the fifth time. This is in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

The Enforcement Directorate issued fresh summons to Kejriwal after he skipped the fourth summons on January 18. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has labeled these summons as "unlawful" and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to arrest Kejriwal and overthrow the Delhi government.

The AAP stated, "Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today as well. We will comply with the lawful summons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal and topple the Delhi government. We will not allow this to happen."

Kejriwal has consistently referred to the summons as "illegal and politically motivated" and has skipped four previous ones issued on January 18, January 3, November 2, and December 22.

The Enforcement Directorate is keen on recording Kejriwal's statement on various aspects of the case, including the formulation of the excise policy, meetings held before its finalization, and allegations of bribery.

Kejriwal, while skipping the fourth summons, expressed his readiness to cooperate but accused the agency of intending to arrest him and disrupt his election campaigning.

The case revolves around an FIR alleging irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The policy, aimed at revamping the liquor business in the city, was withdrawn amid corruption allegations.

In its sixth charge sheet filed on December 2, 2023, the ED implicated AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, alleging that the party used kickbacks worth Rs 45 crore from the policy for its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

The Delhi excise policy aimed to boost the liquor business, introducing discounts and offers for the first time. However, Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's probe into alleged irregularities led to the policy's cancellation. The AAP has accused Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, of making last-minute changes resulting in lower-than-expected revenues.

Two senior AAP leaders, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are already in judicial custody in connection with the case. Sisodia, the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister was arrested by the CBI on February 26 while Singh, a Rajya Sabha member was arrested by the ED on October 5.